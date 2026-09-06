Everton vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United, under permanent boss Michael Carrick, are set to travel to Merseyside to take on Everton in a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture on Sunday.

Carrick was appointed permanently in May 2026 after an impressive spell as interim manager that guided United to a third-place finish and a Champions League return, and will look to continue that resurgence as his side face an Everton team that opened their home campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and then drew with Bournemouth 1-1 away.

Manchester United secured a much-needed and emphatic 5-2 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town, with captain Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and providing one assist.

The Red Devils face a tricky away test against Everton as they look to climb the Premier League table. Everton are currently seventh in the points table, while MUFC sit in 10th place.

Here's everything you need to know about the Everton vs Manchester United League clash.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played from 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

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Match Referee

John Brooks will be the match referee for the Everton-Manchester United contest.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 215

Manchester United wins: 97

Everton wins: 69

Draws: 49

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Everton: D-W-D-W-L

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-D

Predicted Lineups

Everton: Jordan Pickford (GK); Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson; Adam Armstrong, James Garner; Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George; Thierno Barry

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (goalkeeper); Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Matheus Cunha.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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