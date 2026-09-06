London-Bound Plane Makes 'Emergency Landing' At Bengaluru Airport After Technical Snag

A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying around 270 passengers returned to Bengaluru shortly after take-off on Sunday after developing a technical problem.

The aircraft departed from Kempegowda International Airport at around 8:20 am. The issue emerged soon after take-off, prompting the crew to circle the aircraft near Tumakuru for more than 30 minutes before turning back towards Bengaluru.

The aircraft then made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport as a safety precaution. Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited confirmed that all passengers on board were safe.

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The exact nature of the technical problem has not yet been disclosed. Airport authorities are looking into the incident to determine what caused the aircraft to return.

The decision to turn back came after the crew detected the issue shortly after departure. Instead of continuing the journey to London, the aircraft remained in the vicinity of Tumakuru before returning to Bengaluru.

There was no immediate statement from Virgin Atlantic on the incident.

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The development comes after the aircraft had already begun its journey from Bengaluru to London. Further details about the technical fault and the subsequent arrangements for passengers are awaited.

The safe return of the aircraft ensured that all approximately 270 passengers and crew members reached the airport without reported injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

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