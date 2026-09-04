IndiGo Plane Hits VDGS Pole During Parking Process At Srinagar Airport, Passengers Safe

An IndiGo aircraft came into contact with a Visual Docking Guidance System VDGS pole while parking at Srinagar Airport on Thursday morning, airport authorities said, though no injuries were reported among those on board.

Flight 6E 225 VT-NOG, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar, struck the pole during the parking process at approximately 9:02 am, according to Srinagar airport authorities, ANI reported.

"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," the airport said, adding that operations remained normal following the incident.

Visuals from the scene showed the aircraft's nose in close proximity to the bent VDGS pole, a fixed guidance system used to help pilots align aircraft accurately at the parking bay.

Ground staff in high-visibility vests were seen gathered near the aircraft after the incident, with the jet bridge already connected to the fuselage.

IndiGo is yet to issue a detailed statement on the extent of damage to the aircraft or the cause of the contact with the pole.

It remains unclear whether the incident will affect the aircraft's subsequent schedule.

The airport has not indicated any disruption to other flight operations at Srinagar as a result of the incident.

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