143% Return In One Month: Multibagger Smallcap Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit In Trade. Here's Why

PVP Ventures share price hit 5% upper circuit on Friday, extending a sharp rally that has taken the stock's one-month return to around 143%. The smallcap stock was locked at 5% upper circuit of Rs 68.04 apiece on the BSE.

The latest trigger for the PVP Ventures share price movement is the credit rating assigned to the company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) by Acuité Ratings & Research.

PVP Ventures informed the exchanges that Acuité has assigned an ‘ACUITE BBB-' rating with a Stable outlook to two long-term NCDs aggregating Rs 150 crore. The rating was communicated to the company on Sept. 2, 2026.



PVP Ventures gets Stable outlook on two NCDs

PVP Ventures Gets ‘BBB-' Rating On Rs 150 Crore NCDs

The two NCDs comprise Rs 95 crore and Rs 55 crore, respectively. Both instruments have been assigned an ‘ACUITE BBB-' rating with a Stable outlook.

According to Acuité, the rating takes into account PVP Ventures' established track record of monetising real estate assets through joint development arrangements with reputed developers. The agency also cited the promoter's entrepreneurial experience and the sales traction seen across the company's projects.

Casagrand Mercury Phase III Key To Debt Servicing

A key factor behind the rating is the structure supporting the Rs 150 crore NCD transaction. Acuité said the secured NCDs are backed by ring-fenced cash flows from Casagrand Mercury Phase III, with project receivables routed through a trustee-controlled escrow account and a lender-first waterfall mechanism.

Acuité also highlighted PVP Ventures' comfortable financial risk profile, supported by its net worth and an asset-light business model. However, the rating agency flagged moderate implementation risk and moderate-to-high offtake risk, particularly around Casagrand Mercury Phase III.

As of June 30, 2026, 45 units out of 453 in the project had been sold, with collections of Rs 18.3 crore against an estimated collection potential of around Rs 570 crore. Acuité said project execution, sales velocity, and collections will remain key factors to monitor.

The rating outlook remains Stable, with stronger sales velocity and collections potentially supporting an upgrade, while project delays, deterioration in debt servicing or weaker collections could put pressure on the rating.

PVP Ventures Share Price Movement

The smallcap stock has rallied over 144% in the past month, while the benchmark index Nifty 50 was down by 2.7%.

Over the past year, PVP Ventuers stock price has delivered a return of over 184%, compared to Nifty 50 declining by 3.2%.

The stock has been a silent multibagger, delivering more than a 1,300% return in the past five years as well.

Currently, the company has a market cap of Rs 1,774.4 crore and is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 1,391.54 times.

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