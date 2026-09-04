Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilots Non-Negative For Psycho-Active Substance: Probe Report

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report into the August 4 accident involving an Air India Airbus A320, flight AI2379, in which a mid-air hydraulic failure caused an altitude upset and injured 24 people on board.

The investigation flagged that the pilot-in-command tested non-negative for a psycho-active substance after landing.

"The Breath Analyser examination report was found satisfactory. In addition, both flight crew were subjected to Psycho-active substance detection test by using Psycho-active substance detection kit. The sample of PIC was found non-negative. Subsequently, blood samples of both the flight crew were sent to the pathological laboratory for confirmatory test."

The report further said that the confirmatory test report of PIC was found non-negative whereas the sample of the Co-Pilot was found negative in both the tests.

In view of non-negative result for psycho-active substance of one of the flight crew, AAIB has recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substance.

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The aircraft, registered VT-EXO, was cruising at flight level 360 over the Kolkata Flight Information Region while en route from Phuket to Delhi when its green hydraulic system lost pressure at 04:02:43 UTC, followed within seconds by the blue and yellow systems.

The autopilot disengaged, a stall warning triggered briefly, and the aircraft's altitude fluctuated by nearly 300-370 feet before all three systems recovered within moments and flight controls returned to normal, the report said.

Seat belt signs were off at the time of the event, and the sudden upset injured several passengers and cabin crew.

Twenty passengers and four crew members required medical attention on arrival in Delhi; 20 were discharged after treatment for minor injuries, while four with more serious injuries were hospitalised.

The AAIB noted that the aircraft had no discrepancies recorded during its pre-flight inspection at Phuket, apart from an already-invoked Minimum Equipment List item concerning the Power Transfer Unit.

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Investigators, working alongside technical experts from Airbus and France's BEA, have since collected hydraulic components, hydraulic fluid samples, and fuel and oil samples for further analysis, besides recovering the flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

The bureau said the probable cause of the technical failure has not yet been established and that its investigation into both the technical and other aspects of the accident remains under way, with a final report to follow.

Meanwhile, Air India acknowledged the release of the preliminary report by the AAIB

“We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records. Safety remains Air India's highest priority."

The airline said that pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements.

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