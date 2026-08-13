Air India Mandates Testing Pilots For Banned Substances After Phuket Flight Row: Sources

Air India has ordered mandatory screening of all pilots across the group for substances and medications that are not permitted under prevailing aviation regulations, tightening its internal safety checks following the recent Phuket incident, sources said.

The screening will begin Thursday, August 13, 2026, and will apply to all Group pilots, according to the official mail reviewed by NDTV Profit.

The airline said the move is an additional safety measure and stressed that it already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Screening to run alongside pilot training

Under the new initiative, pilots will undergo screening concurrently with their training programmes at Air India's Gurugram Academy.

Post-flight screening will also be conducted at the airline's Flight Briefing Centres and Air India offices, according to the internal communication.

The testing will specifically cover substances and medications that are not permitted under the applicable aviation regulations. Air India described the initiative as a measure that goes beyond existing regulatory requirements.

The decision comes amid heightened attention on pilot fitness following the recent Phuket-Delhi flight incident involving Air India flight AI 2379.

Also Read: Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot May Lose Licence If Dope Test Is Positive: Pilots' Body Chief

Phuket flight incident under investigation

Flight AI 2379, carrying 145 people, experienced multiple warnings while flying over Odisha. The aircraft reported alerts involving all three hydraulic systems, doors and the elevator. Its autopilot also disconnected and the aircraft lost altitude during the flight.

The pilot-in-command reportedly told investigators that he had been prescribed sleeping medication due to personal problems and attributed his positive dope test to the medication. His conduct during the flight is also being examined following complaints from cabin crew.

The incident has triggered a broader review of psychoactive-substance testing in the aviation sector. The government has asked the DGCA to examine whether its existing framework needs to be strengthened, including increasing testing coverage and imposing tougher consequences for positive results.

At the same time, authorities are looking at how cases involving legitimate prescription medicines should be handled.

Comes amid wider scrutiny of Air India

Air India's decision follows increased scrutiny of the airline's safety practices after the June Ahmedabad crash, which killed 260 people. The investigation into that accident is still underway.

Meanwhile, technical issues involving AI 2379 are also being examined. An Airbus team and officials from the French aviation regulator are in India to assess the aircraft-related problems.

With mandatory screening now extended to its entire pilot group, Air India is moving beyond the minimum regulatory framework to strengthen its internal checks on pilot fitness and medication compliance.

Also Read: Air India Passengers, Crew Injured As Phuket-Delhi Flight Encounters Turbulence

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