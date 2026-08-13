AI For Lifesaving SOS: Google's Pixel Watch 5 Senses Severe Oxygen Drop, Automatically Calls For Help

Google has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 5, at its Made by Google event in New York City. While the Pixel Watch 5 brings a new processor, increased memory and a smarter version of Gemini, its biggest addition is Health Guardian feature.

The new generation of health and AI-powered features is designed to detect subtle changes in a user's health and wellness before they develop into more serious problems.

The company says the Pixel Watch 5 is built around Gemini Intelligence, advanced fitness capabilities powered by Google Health and new Health Guardian features.

Designed to operate quietly in the background, the watch monitors key information while allowing users to stay focused on their daily activities. One of the most significant aspects of Health Guardian is its ability to identify potentially serious health changes, including a severe drop in blood oxygen levels, and take action when necessary.

In an emergency scenario, the system is designed to automatically call for help, potentially turning the smartwatch into a crucial first line of assistance.

Also Read: Google Unveils Pixel 11 Series With Deeper Gemini AI Integration

How The Watch Detects Breathing Emergency?

Among the highlights of the new tool is a potentially life-saving feature called breathing emergency detection. The feature works by using Google's Health foundational models to identify subtle changes in cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic health.

It uses multimodal sensors on the watch such as PPG, accelerometer and barometer, along with on-device AI, to continuously monitor the user for ‘severe, persistent drops in oxygen saturation' that can result from drug toxicity accidents, severe pneumonia, or choking.

If the watch detects a breathing emergency, it can automatically call emergency services and send the user's exact location.

Apart from breathing emergency detection, Google is also adding support for monthly health summaries for chronic health trends like blood pressure, sleep breathing quality and insulin resistance.

Also Read: 'Less Time On Phones': Sundar Pichai Unveils Google Pixel 11 Designed To Keep You Present

What's New With Pixel Watch 5?

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Accelerated processor and Cortex-M55 secondary processor, the Pixel Watch 5 comes with an Actua 360 LTPO AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The new smartwatch also comes with 11 new glanceable complication styles and two new watch faces. Google is also adding the option for AI-powered watch faces that can be customized to match the user's personal style.

Interaction with the watch has also been streamlined through improvements to Raise to Talk, Google's voice-based Gemini experience. Users can simply raise their wrist to ask Gemini to start a workout, set a timer or retrieve information such as dinner reservations from Gmail.

As for its battery, the watch is said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life on the 41mm and 40 hours on the 45mm with fast charging.

The Pixel Watch 5 also gets improved fitness tracking, with Google claiming 2x more accurate GPS route tracking. It uses 3D building models, satellite data and real-time information from weather stations to improve GPS accuracy in challenging environments.

The device will be available in new color options including Fog, Canyon, and Olive with all-new Pyrite housing. In its blog post, Google further announces that the feature would first be rolled out in Europe before coming to other regions. It was made available for pre-order starting August 12 and will be on shelves August 20.

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