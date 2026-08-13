Mamaearth Dividend: Honasa Consumer Declares Record Date For FY26 Final Payout — Check Here

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer announced record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

The beauty and personal care company has set Friday, August 28, 2026 as the record date for payout, while cut-off to determine the eligibility of members to participate in the e-voting process is Monday, September 21, 2026, Honsa Consumer said in an exchange filing on Thursday, August 13.

Honasa Consumer had declared final dividend of Rs 3 per share following board's approval on May 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mamaearth Enters 'Beauty-From-Within' Segment As Parent Honasa Acquires 58% In Nutraceuticals Firm

"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 21, 2026 had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the company said in an exchange filing.

The firm's 10th AGM will be on Monday, September 28, 2026 held through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

Along with record, Mamaearth parent declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 today. The company net profit more than doubled in the quarter to Rs 90.3 crore from Rs 41.3 crore in the corresponding period last.

Revenue rose 27% to Rs 756 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 595 crore in the quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda jump significantly to Rs 110 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 45.8 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6% year-on-year from 7.7%.

ALSO READ: Honasa Consumer Q1 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts Over 2x Jump In Profit; Margin Expands Sharply

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.