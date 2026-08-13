Who's Gautam Rangarajan? Indian-Origin Strategist, BBC Veteran Set For Key Role At UK PM Office

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has designated Gautam Rangarajan, a media executive and strategist of Indian descent, as an expert adviser on structure and procedure. This week, Rangarajan began his new position at 10 Downing Street.

"Gautam brings significant experience in corporate strategy and transformation," said the UK Prime Minister's Office in a brief announcement. He will advise the Prime Minister's office on its structure and working processes.

Who is Gautam Rangarajan?

Before taking his current position in the UK government, Rangarajan worked for the BBC for more than 30 years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with First Class honours while studying music at the University of Cambridge.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also finished the FT Board Director Program and earned the Non-Executive Director Diploma in 2025.

Beginning in 1993 as a trainee producer with BBC Radio Classical Music, he worked with the BBC for more than 30 years. He also holds a number of positions at BBC Wales and BBC Radio. He also worked as a producer in BBC Wales' arts, music, and features departments from 1995 until 2001. His contributions include Radio 3's Artist of the Week, Opera in Action, and The Nite of the October Revolution.

Additionally, Rangarajan produced music for BBC Two shows such as Nabucco, Cardiff Singer, Curlew River, and Poppea. He participated with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales as well.

He was an executive producer for BBC Wales and BBC Radio, where he oversaw the Radio Music Department from 2001 to 2003. He produced shows for BBC Radios 1, 2, 3, and 4 in this capacity.

From 2005 to 2009, Rangarajan served as Head of Strategy and Policy. He then worked as Controller of BBC Corporate Strategy from 2009 to 2013. He was involved in the 2010 license fee settlement and oversaw pan-BBC corporate strategy.

Rangarajan was appointed Group Director of Strategy and Performance in 2013, and he remained in that role until April 2025. He oversaw pan-BBC strategy for ten years as Group Director.

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He left the BBC in 2025 and was a freelance consultant. He has also been a Board Trustee of Glyndebourne since January 2025. He has sung in choirs at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral, St George's Chapel, Windsor and Polyphony.

He has also sung with the choir of Temple Church. He has also produced recordings, including the 2012 CD A Festival of Psalms.

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