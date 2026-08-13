Jana Nayagan Day 22 Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Continues Fourth-Week Run

Jana Nayagan continues its theatrical run in India as the Thalapathy Vijay starrer enters its fourth week. The film is still recording collections across cinemas, with Tamil contributing the larger share of the latest day's earnings. The film has maintained a presence in theatres despite a gradual decline in daily collections as it progresses further into its theatrical run.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 22

As per Sacnilk data, Jana Nayagan has recorded a net collection of Rs 33 lakh so far in India on Day 22. The film is currently running across 1,488 shows, with an overall occupancy of 11.1%.

With the latest figures, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 226.76 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 194.68 crore. The final Day 22 figures are yet to be reported.

Week-Wise Box Office Performance

Sacnilk reports that Jana Nayagan collected Rs 153.55 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 31.60 crore in Week 2. The film added Rs 9.53 crore during its third week.

The third week saw the film collect Rs 1 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 2.55 crore on Day 17 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 18. Collections then stood at Rs 75 lakh on Day 19, Rs 65 lakh on Day 20 and Rs 65 lakh on Day 21.

Language-Wise Breakdown On Day 22

Based on the latest Sacnilk figures, the Tamil version recorded the highest collection on Day 22, earning Rs 28 lakh (live) from 929 shows at 13% occupancy.

The Hindi version collected Rs 5 lakh (live) from 559 shows, recording 8% occupancy. Together, the two versions contributed to the day's reported live India net collection of Rs 33 lakh.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language political action thriller directed by H Vinoth. The film stars Vijay in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Mamitha Baiju in supporting roles.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Jana Nayagan follows Vijay in a political, action-driven story and marks his final film before his full-time entry into politics.

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