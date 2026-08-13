Batwara 1947 Release Details, Plot, Cast, Budget — All You Need To Know About Sunny Deol Starrer

Batwara 1947 is one of the upcoming historical dramas that has been attracting attention since the makers unveiled its motion poster and character posters.

Set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the film tells an emotional story of courage, resilience and hope during a turbulent period in history. It also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Batwara 1947 Story

Set during the Partition of India, Batwara 1947 revolves around people whose lives are transformed by one of history's most turbulent periods. The narrative follows a determined protagonist who confronts fear, violence and division while highlighting courage, resilience and hope amid extraordinary circumstances.

Batwara 1947 Cast And Crew

Sunny Deol plays the role of Sikander Mirza. Preity Zinta is Hamida Mirza, and Shabana Azmi is Mai. Karan Deol is Javed Mirza, and the film also includes Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh as Yaqoob Pehalwan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Aamir Khan has a special appearance in the film, along with Mona Singh, Kanikka Kapur, and Khushi Hajare in smaller roles.

Batwara 1947 Budget And Reported Cast Fees

The makers have not officially disclosed the film's budget. However, reports estimate that the production has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 150 crore. Other estimates suggest the production cost is between Rs 60 crore and Rs 65 crore, with the overall expenditure nearing Rs 100 crore after including approximately Rs 20 crore for prints and advertising.

According to a report by Times of India, citing BollywoodShaadis, Sunny Deol has reportedly charged Rs 60 crore for the film. Preity Zinta is said to have received Rs 10 crore, while Ali Fazal has reportedly been paid Rs 7 crore. Abhimanyu Singh is reportedly earning Rs 2 crore, whereas Shabana Azmi's remuneration has not been disclosed publicly.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947, previously known as Lahore 1947, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The historical drama is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Actors' Fees: Sunny Deol To Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal - Check Who Earned How Much

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