Batwara 1947 Actors' Fees: Sunny Deol To Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal - Check Who Earned How Much

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are set to reunite on the big screen with Batwara 1947, a Partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Ahead of its release, reports have revealed the alleged salaries of the film's key cast members.

Star Cast And Their Reported Fees​

According to a Times of India report citing BollywoodShaadis, Sunny Deol is said to have received Rs 60 crore for his role, making him the highest-paid member of the cast. The film is reportedly being made on an estimated budget of around Rs 150 crore, although the makers have not confirmed the figure.

Preity Zinta is reportedly earning Rs 10 crore for the film, marking her return to the big screen after an eight-year break. She reunites with Sunny after their earlier films The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiaji Superhit.

Ali Fazal is reportedly being paid Rs 7 crore, while Abhimanyu Singh is said to have received Rs 2 crore. Shabana Azmi is also part of the film in an important role, though her reported fee has not been revealed.

What Is ‘Batwara 1947' About?

Earlier titled Lahore 1947, the film is set around the events that followed the 1947 Partition and tells a story of people dealing with loss, displacement and changing relationships.

The film is inspired by playwright Asghar Wajahat's Urdu play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai.

Set in Lahore after Partition, the story follows a Muslim family that moves into a mansion once occupied by a Hindu family. They soon discover that an elderly Hindu woman has stayed behind and refuses to leave the house she considers her own. Their relationship gradually develops, allowing the film to explore the impact of Partition, including displacement, communal tensions, loss and human bonds.

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Cast, Crew And Release Date

Along with Sunny and Preity, the cast includes Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur, Vinay Pathak and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit as producers. A.R. Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.

'Batwara 1947' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, and will compete at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.

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