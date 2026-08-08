Varun Dhawan Set To Lead YRF's First Horror Film, Release Planned For 2027

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to venture into the horror genre with an upcoming film backed by Yash Raj Films, according to a report. The project marks a new genre for the actor as well as a first for the production banner, which is now expanding into horror.

Varun Dhawan To Headline YRF's Horror Project

Varun Dhawan has been signed to play the lead in Yash Raj Films' first horror feature. The film is being developed as a theatrical release, with the makers targeting a 2027 launch, Bollywood Life reported, citing sources.

The project is expected to begin production later this year. However, the filmmakers have chosen to keep the plot and Varun's character details confidential for now. The film will allow the actor to explore a genre that has not been a major part of his filmography, the report stated.

Abhay Pannu To Direct The Film

The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, who earned widespread appreciation for creating and directing the acclaimed web series Rocket Boys. Besides directing the project, Pannu has also penned the screenplay. The upcoming horror drama will mark his theatrical directorial debut, making it an important milestone in his career after his successful work in the digital space.

Varun Dhawan's Second YRF Collaboration

The upcoming project will reunite Varun Dhawan with Yash Raj Films after their previous collaboration on Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. The 2018 film featured Varun alongside Anushka Sharma.

With his latest project, the actor will take on a different kind of role while working with the production house once again.

YRF Enters The Horror Genre

The untitled project represents Yash Raj Films' first step into horror. Over the years, the banner has built its reputation with successful films across romance, action and drama, but it has never produced a dedicated horror feature.

Reports suggest that the film is being produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, who also backed the studio's recent success, Saiyaara.

The upcoming horror film is yet to receive an official title. Details regarding the female lead, supporting cast, storyline and exact release date have not been announced yet. The film is currently planned for a 2027 theatrical release.

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