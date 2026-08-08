ADNOC Vessel Targeted By Missile In Strait Of Hormuz, No Injuries Reported

A vessel operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) came under missile attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency reported.

WAM reported there were no casualties or injuries, and the situation was brought under control. It did not identify the vessel, disclose its cargo or the extent of the damage, and said the party behind the attack had not been identified.

The incident adds to mounting security concerns for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies.

ADNOC said on Friday that its operations had been "significantly impacted" by attacks on its vessels and personnel amid the broader regional conflict.

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According to the company, 15 of its vessels have been targeted by missiles and drones since the conflict began, including three attacks during the past week.

The attacks have resulted in one crew member being killed and 20 others injured, ADNOC said.

The latest incident comes as repeated attacks on commercial vessels have raised concerns over the safety of shipping and the potential disruption of oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC said it was working closely with relevant authorities and taking measures to protect its people, assets and operations while continuing to meet customer requirements as far as possible.

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The company has also called for international maritime navigation to be protected, stressing the importance of allowing commercial vessels to transit without threats or interference.

The attacks raise further risks for commercial shipping and energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for Gulf oil exports.

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