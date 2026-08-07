'Massive Attack Coming...They Want To Negotiate': Iran Mocks Trump, Demands US Honour Commitments

Iran's Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Thursday took a swipe at the United States, accusing Washington of pursuing what he called "theatre diplomacy" and demanding that it honour its commitments amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "Massive attack coming... wait, never mind, they want to negotiate. That's theater diplomacy on loop. Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy. Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don't need more theater."

The remarks were widely seen as a direct response to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that Washington and Tehran are engaged in negotiations while alternating this with threats of military action against Iran.

Trump said days ago that he had called off what he described as the biggest US attack on another country since World War II because Iran wanted to negotiate, and has warned that Tehran would be hit "very hard" if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened soon.

ALSO READ: Trump's Big Warning To Iran Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Open The Strait Or Get Hit Very Hard'

Iran, however, has repeatedly denied that any talks are currently underway, with its foreign ministry stating earlier this week that no negotiations were taking place.

The conflicting claims from Washington and Tehran come as tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical Gulf shipping corridor that has seen repeated disruptions through the course of the conflict.

Ghalibaf's comments were also preceded by remarks from Iran's Acting Defence Minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza, who asserted that the country's armed forces were fully prepared to counter any external threat and that Iran's military strength was rooted in its indigenous defence industry.

Iranian lawmakers have separately drafted a bill to regulate traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including restrictions on certain vessels and penalties for violators, according to Iran's Fars News Agency, even as US officials have signalled that a temporary arrangement with Oman could soon allow ships to transit the waterway without tolls or additional approvals.

ALSO READ: Iran Says Agreement Reached With Oman For New Shipping Lanes In Hormuz

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