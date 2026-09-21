Swiggy Instamart Unit, Amazon Warehouse Operator Among 10 In Mumbai To Lose Licence In FDA Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 10 food establishments in Mumbai following inspections that uncovered serious hygiene, sanitation and food-safety violations, including at a Swiggy Instamart dark store and an Amazon-operated warehouse.

According to the FDA press release, the action was part of the FDA's festive-season crackdown conducted between September 17 and September 20, aimed at preventing the sale and distribution of unsafe or adulterated food ahead of the upcoming festivals.

At Swinsta ENT Private Limited, a Swiggy Instamart dark store in Ballard Estate, inspectors reportedly found a live rat inside the food-handling area, rodent-damaged rice bags and droppings near storage zones.

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The FDA also reported cockroach infestation, flies inside food storage carts, dead insects and heavy ice accumulation inside refrigeration units.

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The inspection further found an unhygienic washroom adjacent to the food storage area and a dirty cleaning cloth placed directly on open food articles. Citing the potential risk to consumers, the FDA suspended the establishment's food licence with immediate effect from September 16, 2026.

An Amazon-operated warehouse in Kandivali, run by Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., also faced immediate licence suspension.

Inspectors found broken flooring near drainage areas, stagnant wastewater, accumulated grease and inadequate segregation between food products and cleaning chemicals.

The warehouse was also found to have deficiencies in protective equipment for food handlers, medical records and temperature logs for perishable products. The suspension was imposed under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Other Mumbai establishments facing immediate action included Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart in Malad, Suleman Usman Mithaiwala on Mohammed Ali Road, Nice Enterprises in Chembur, Jain Sweet & Bhelpuri House in Kandivali West, Lucknowi Kebab and Zaika Moradabadi Hotel in Versova, among others.



The FDA cited violations ranging from pest infestation and unhygienic preparation to failures to meet prescribed Schedule 4 hygiene standards.



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The Mumbai action forms part of a wider statewide drive. Across Maharashtra, the FDA seized or destroyed approximately 32,023 kg/litres of suspected substandard, adulterated or improperly handled food worth Rs 1.36 crore. The seized products included khoya, mawa, sweets, ghee, edible oils, jaggery and dairy products.



The crackdown also extended to banned products such as gutkha and pan masala. The FDA said 14 FIRs were registered, 15 people arrested and banned food products worth Rs 1.39 crore seized during the operation.

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