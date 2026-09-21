Gemini-First Laptops Arrive: Google Opens $899 Pre-Orders For Googlebooks

Google on Monday opened pre-orders for Googlebook, its latest laptop category starting at $899 that combines Android integration, ChromeOS-based foundations, and built-in Gemini AI features.

The devices are being launched in partnership with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo, with sales beginning in October across several markets.

The $899 starting price gets buyers a laptop featuring premium materials, displays of up to 2.8K OLED resolution, haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards.

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Googlebook models will use Intel and Qualcomm processors. It will have a dedicated neural processing unit capable of more than 45 trillion operations per second, and battery life is rated at up to 14 hours.

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A key part of Google's strategy is to make the laptop work more naturally with Android smartphones. During setup, users can bring over settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks and messages.

Googlebook has features such as Continue On, Files and Cast My Apps are designed to let users continue tasks, access phone content and interact with mobile apps from the laptop.

Google is also building Gemini into the desktop experience. Magic Pointer can call Gemini for help with content on the screen, while Rambler turns spoken thoughts into structured notes. Create My Widget lets users generate customised desktop widgets using natural-language instructions.

For conventional computing, Googlebook combines desktop Chrome with extensions and access to Android applications through the Play Store.

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It also supports tools such as Photoshop, Lightroom and CapCut, while developers get a terminal environment and access to Google's Antigravity AI development platform.

On security, Googlebook uses an architecture based on ChromeOS, Titan hardware security and on-device malware detection. Google says the operating system will receive feature updates for up to 10 years.

Pre-orders are available through the Google Store, Best Buy and selected retailers. Devices will arrive from October 4 in the US and October 5 in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia.

Each Googlebook includes 12 months of Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage and three months of YouTube Premium.

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