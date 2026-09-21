Novo Shares Plunge 6% Despite CagriSema Beating Lilly In Diabetes Trial (HOLD)

Novo Nordisk has revealed that its experimental next-generation drug, CagriSema, led to an estimated average weight loss of 12.4% in a late-stage trial for type 2 diabetes patients, surpassing Eli Lilly's competing medication, according to a report.

It is seen as a follow-up to Novo's major weight-loss drug, Wegovy, which will lose its patent protection after 2030, and may assist the Danish pharmaceutical company in regaining market share lost to Lilly in the rapidly expanding weight-loss sector, Reuters reported.

Novo's US-listed shares fell more than 4% before the market opened, as analysts raised doubts about the drugmaker's ability to set prices and its approach to deals, ahead of upcoming patent expirations.

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In an earlier head-to-head trial this year, the drug failed to outperform Lilly's Zepbound in weight loss, dealing a setback to Novo, reported Reuters.

CagriSema is a weekly injection that blends cagrilintide, a compound that mimics the pancreatic hormone amylin, with semaglutide, the active component in Wegovy.

At Novo's capital markets day on Monday, the company outlined a multi-year plan for its next-generation obesity injectables, aiming for an early next-year launch of its CagriSema combination.

On Monday, the company reported that in the late-stage study, a 1 mg dose of Novo's drug CagriSema outperformed Lilly's tirzepatide at 5 mg for weight loss. Lilly's tirzepatide, the active component in its diabetes medication Mounjaro and obesity drug Zepbound, resulted in a 9.1% weight loss.

BMO analyst Evan Seigerman noted that although the low-dose data is encouraging, its impact is diminished since tirzepatide has already been shown to be better than higher doses of Novo's CagriSema for obesity. In patients with diabetes, Novo's drug also demonstrated non-inferior blood sugar reduction compared to Lilly's tirzepatide.

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In a separate late-stage study, the drug resulted in a 21% weight loss at a 1.0 mg dose compared to placebo in adults with obesity.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the company's CagriSema weight management application in the fourth quarter.

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