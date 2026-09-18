Anthropic Launches In-House Biology Lab To Accelerate AI-Led Drug Discovery

Anthropic has discreetly moved beyond computer-based biology, setting up a physical laboratory in the San Francisco Bay Area as it seeks to push its AI capabilities deeper into the life sciences and medicine, Reuters reported.

The move signals Anthropic's shift from purely digital biological modelling to hands-on experimentation conducted in real-world laboratory settings.

Two people familiar with Anthropic's operations told the news agency that the company has established the facility, while its life sciences chief, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed that its biology research is being carried out both in-house and in collaboration with outside partners.

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“We believe that to do biology, the final test is still and will be for a while in real lab work,” Kauderer-Abrams told Reuters.

Anthropic is also exploring the use of its Claude AI models to direct robotic systems that can perform laboratory experiments with limited human intervention.

The company said human oversight would remain essential as it develops automated laboratory capabilities.

The AI firm has said it wants to focus on diseases and treatments that traditional pharmaceutical companies may consider commercially unattractive.

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Its research could include complex therapies such as bispecific and trispecific antibodies, which can target multiple sites on proteins or cells.

Anthropic has been expanding its life sciences operations through partnerships, technology development and acquisitions.

It acquired biotech startup Coefficient Bio and launched Claude Science, while also developing tools such as the Model Hardware Standard to help AI systems interact with laboratory equipment.

However, the company is drawing a line between drug research and direct competition with pharmaceutical companies.

Kauderer-Abrams said Anthropic is not currently conducting clinical trials and intends to focus on areas that the industry may not otherwise pursue.

The expansion comes as Anthropic faces growing scrutiny over AI-related biological risks.

The company has previously said some of its AI systems could potentially be misused in biological weapons development.

Kauderer-Abrams said Anthropic was balancing the potential of AI to accelerate medical research with the need to limit associated risks. “By far, we see the biggest opportunity for that in the life sciences,” he was quoted as saying.

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