Salman Khan Reacts After Fan's Foot Gets Caught Under Car At Ganpati Celebration

Salman Khan's latest public appearance at the Ganpati celebrations drew attention after a video from the event surfaced online. The actor was surrounded by a large gathering as he made his way back to his car after seeking blessings.

Salman Khan Reacts After Fan Gets Hurt

Salman Khan attended a Ganpati celebration hosted by Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar in Mumbai on Thursday. As the actor prepared to leave, a large number of fans gathered around his vehicle, making it difficult for the car to move through the crowd. Videos from the occasion showed security personnel trying to manage the crowd as Salman made his way to his car.

According to videos shared online, a fan's foot appeared to come under the car while the vehicle was being moved through the crowd. The person was heard reacting in pain, while paparazzi were heard asking the driver to move the car slightly backwards.

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Salman, who was seated inside the vehicle, appeared to react angrily and was seen striking the driver's hand while speaking to him. The actor then appeared to instruct the driver to move the car away from the crowd. The footage quickly circulated on social media, with users sharing different reactions to the incident.

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Salman Khan Helps Young Fan Amid Crowd

The incident came after Salman had already faced difficulty while leaving the venue. Earlier, videos showed the actor requesting the crowd with folded hands to make way as fans gathered around him.

Another video from the same occasion showed Salman interacting with a young fan. When the child appeared to be pushed amid the crowd, Salman stopped his security personnel and spoke to the child before shaking hands with him. He also appeared to ensure that the child was moved safely away from the congested area.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently associated with his upcoming film SVC63, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The untitled project stars Nayanthara opposite Salman and is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2027.

The actor also has Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in his lineup. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring Chitrangada Singh, the film's release plans remain uncertain, with reports suggesting that it could be pushed to 2027. No new official release date has been announced so far.

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