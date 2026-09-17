MobLand Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Episodes, Cast; When, Where To Watch Tom Hardy-Led Series?

Crime dramas often leave their biggest questions unresolved, making the next chapter even more intriguing. MobLand returns with Season 2 with its characters facing new threats, shifting loyalties and a battle for control that could change the Harrigan family forever.

Season 1 Recap

Season 1 followed the Harrigan family's war with the rival Stevenson crime group; with fixer Harry Da Souza caught in the middle. The conflict ended when Harry exposed lawyer O'Hara Delaney as the traitor and helped bring down Richie Stevenson.

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The finale also revealed that Conrad is Eddie's biological father, while Kevin began challenging Conrad's authority. Meanwhile, Jan stabbed Harry during a confrontation, but he survived, setting up the events of Season 2.

What Is MobLand Season 2 About?

Season 2 follows the Harrigans as their powerful North London criminal empire faces pressure from both within and outside the family. With new rivals closing in, the family struggles to maintain a united front while Kevin's ambitions, Maeve's plans and Eddie's newly revealed connection to Conrad further complicate the power structure.

Amid the growing tensions, Harry Da Souza is once again forced to walk a dangerous line. As the family members fight for control and old loyalties begin to weaken, Harry must prevent the Harrigans from turning against each other while also dealing with threats from their rivals. The battle for power leaves little room for trust, making it increasingly difficult for Harry to keep the family together.

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Cast And Crew

Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, with Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan. The returning cast also includes Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza, Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan, Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan and Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan.

Johnny Flynn and Ophelia Lovibond are the new series regulars joining Season 2. Paramount+ has not yet revealed details about their characters.

MobLand is created and written by Ronan Bennett, while Guy Ritchie serves as an executive producer. The executive production team also includes Jez Butterworth, David C Glasser, Tom Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox. The series is produced by 101 Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

MobLand Season 2 Episodes And Release Date

MobLand Season 2 consists of 10 episodes and will premiere on Paramount+ on September 18, 2026, with new episodes arriving every Friday. In India, the series will stream on JioHotstar and will be available in English and Hindi.

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Watch The Trailer Here

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