Fujifilm To Invest Rs 800 Crore In Dholera Plant To Supply Tata Electronics' Semiconductor Fab

Tata Electronics and Fujifilm Corporation have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a semiconductor materials ecosystem around Tata Electronics' upcoming chip fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, as India seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains for semiconductor manufacturing.

Under the partnership, Fujifilm will use its expertise in semiconductor materials to develop and supply products suited to the requirements of Tata Electronics' planned 300 mm semiconductor fab.

The collaboration will also focus on localising critical raw materials and supporting Indian chemical manufacturers in producing high-purity chemicals needed for chip fabrication.

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According to the press release from Tata Electronics, Fujifilm plans to invest approximately Rs 800 crore ($83 million) in phases to establish a semiconductor materials manufacturing facility in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR).

The plant is intended to support the availability and movement of materials required by Tata Electronics' fab.

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The companies said the partnership is aimed at improving supply-chain resilience while helping build capabilities among Indian chemical manufacturers through technology transfer, quality assurance and manufacturing know-how.

Fujifilm's semiconductor materials portfolio includes photoresists, photolithography materials, CMP slurries, post-CMP cleaners, thin-film materials, photosensitive insulating materials and high-purity process chemicals, covering various stages of semiconductor manufacturing.

Tata Electronics' Rs 91,000 Crore Dholera Fab

Tata Electronics is developing its Dholera semiconductor fab with a total investment of approximately Rs 91,000 crore ($11 billion).

The facility will manufacture chips using 28nm to 110nm technology nodes for applications including automobiles, consumer electronics, computing and data storage, wireless communications and artificial intelligence.

The companies said Fujifilm's planned materials facility would become an early component of the industrial ecosystem developing around the fab.

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Tata Electronics CEO and Managing Director Randhir Thakur said the partnership would strengthen the materials supply chain supporting the Dholera facility, while Fujifilm executives said India's expanding semiconductor market represents an opportunity for growth in its electronic materials business.

The agreement comes as India works to develop a broader semiconductor manufacturing chain covering fabrication, materials, assembly, testing and related technologies.

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