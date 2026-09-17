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Oil India To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore For Deepwater Exploration, Says Chairperson

The government is pushing deepwater exploration in India and encouraging both domestic and foreign companies to participate.

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Oil India To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore For Deepwater Exploration, Says Chairperson
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  • Oil India Ltd will invest Rs 15,000 crore in deepwater exploration over three years
  • The company aims to drill eight wells based on seismic data interpretations
  • The government promotes deepwater exploration and supports domestic and foreign firms
When will drilling at these deepwater wells begin?

Oil India Ltd plans to spend around Rs 15,000 crore over the next three years to explore its deepwater and ultra-deep water fields, Chairperson Ranjit Rath said on Thursday.

The company plans to drill eight wells although the actual number will depend on its interpretation of seismic data from the fields, Rath said.

The government is pushing deepwater exploration in India and encouraging both domestic and foreign companies to participate. Under its Rs 84,084-crore Samudra Manthan scheme, the government plans to bear up to half the drilling costs for deepwater wells.

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(This is a developing story)

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