Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 14: Film Surpasses Rs 200 Crore Net In India

Mirzapur: The Movie crossed the Rs 200-crore-net mark on Thursday as it reaches the final day of its second week.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 2.98 crore net in India on Day 14 so far across 6,625 shows. According to Sacnilk, its total India net collection has reached Rs 202.43 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 241.16 crore.

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The Hindi version has earned Rs 201.38 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.05 crore to the India net collection, the report stated.

Day-Wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that the film began its theatrical run with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 and saw its collections rise to Rs 32 crore on Day 2 and Rs 36 crore on Day 3. From Day 4 onwards, the earnings declined, with Rs 16 crore collected on Day 4, Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7. Its first-week total stood at Rs 148.45 crore.

The second week started with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 8. The film registered Rs 13.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 13.25 crore on Day 10 before witnessing a drop in daily collections. It added Rs 5.50 crore each on Day 11 and Day 12, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Day 13. So far on Day 14, the film has earned Rs 2.98 crore.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action-crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

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