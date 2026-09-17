Resident Evil Advance Booking: Zach Cregger's Horror Thriller Builds Good Momentum Ahead Of Release

Resident Evil gears up for its release as the film has opened its advance bookings across multiple cities and languages.

Opening Day Advance Booking

Resident Evil has recorded an India advance booking gross of Rs 1.29 crore for its opening day and 61,697 tickets have been booked across 4,220 shows in 1,763 theatres spanning 488 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 6.6%, with 33 fast-filling and two housefull shows, according to TrackTollywood.

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The English version leads with Rs 65.96 lakh, followed by Hindi at Rs 30.86 lakh. Tamil has recorded Rs 17.06 lakh, while Telugu stands at Rs 14.78 lakh. Malayalam has contributed Rs 2,560.

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City-State Advance Booking

Chennai leads the city-wise booking with Rs 13.08 lakh, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 9.60 lakh and Mumbai at Rs 9.00 lakh. Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Noida have recorded Rs 8.07 lakh, Rs 6.38 lakh, Rs 5.67 lakh and Rs 4.87 lakh, respectively, as per TrackTollywood.

Tamil Nadu leads the state-wise figures with Rs 26.15 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 19.57 lakh. Haryana has recorded Rs 14.97 lakh, while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have contributed Rs 12.60 lakh, Rs 11.92 lakh, Rs 9.68 lakh, Rs 7.68 lakh, Rs 5.36 lakh and Rs 3.78 lakh, respectively.

About Resident Evil

Resident Evil follows Bryan, a medical courier whose routine delivery to Raccoon City General Hospital turns into a fight for survival after a viral outbreak unleashes infected monsters across the city. Set in the modern era, the film draws parallels with the events of the video game Resident Evil 2.

Directed and co-written by Zach Cregger, the film stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson. It is produced by Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash, with Columbia Pictures, Constantin Film, Davis Films, Vertigo Entertainment and PlayStation Productions backing the project.

Resident Evil is set to release in theatres on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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