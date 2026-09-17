Resident Evil Reviews: 'Most Faithful Take Yet' — Critics Praise Zach Cregger Film

Resident Evil is already generating buzz ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, with early reactions praising its horror, action and unpredictable tone.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

Resident Evil currently holds a 97% Tomatometer score based on 91 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Early Reactions To Resident Evil

Early reactions have been largely positive, with critics praising Zach Cregger's take on the popular video game franchise. Courtney Howard described the film as a "wild" and unpredictable thrill ride, while also highlighting its body horror, action and creature-driven sequences. She also praised Austin Abrams' performance as the film's central character.

Jonathan Sim called Resident Evil an "edge-of-your-seat experience" and called it Cregger's best film yet. He also praised Abrams for bringing humour to the role and described the movie as an entertaining theatrical experience.

Zach Pope called the film a near-perfect Resident Evil experience and praised its gore, jump scares, Easter eggs and creature designs. He also described it as a strong video game adaptation with a fast-paced narrative.

Mark Cassidy praised the film for capturing the tension associated with the games. He noted that while it does not rely on recognisable characters or storylines from the franchise, it delivers what he described as a faithful take on the games' atmosphere.

Eric Goldman also praised the film's mix of horror and comedy, comparing its progression to moving through different levels in a video game. He also highlighted Abrams' performance as the film's everyman hero.

Resident Evil Plot

The film follows Bryan, a medical courier who travels to Raccoon City General Hospital for a delivery. His routine assignment turns into a fight for survival when a viral outbreak unleashes infected monsters across the city. The story is set in a modern era and draws parallels with the events of the video game Resident Evil 2.

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Resident Evil Cast

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, with Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson in key roles. The supporting cast includes Emily Piggford, Will Merrick, Zoé Bellas, Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Griffin Newman, Magdalena Sittova, Andrea Miltnerová and Shawn W. Loeser.

The film is directed and co-written by Zach Cregger, with Shay Hatten as co-writer. It is produced by Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash. The production companies include Columbia Pictures, Constantin Film, Davis Films, Vertigo Entertainment and PlayStation Productions.

Resident Evil Release Date

Resident Evil is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026. The film will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film have produced the film in association with TriStar Pictures, while Sony Pictures Entertainment India is handling its distribution in the country.

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