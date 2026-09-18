Stock Picks Today: BEL, L&T, HDFC AMC, DMart, Adani Ports, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across defence and aerospace, capital goods, renewable energy, power, pharma, healthcare and retail sector, issuing fresh calls on BEL, Larsen and Toubro, HDFC AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Avenue Supermarts, Indian Hotel Company, Zydus Lifesciences, Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Energy, Global Helath, Adani Power, M&M Finance while also sharing their outlook on semicon 2026 and MDR on UPI.

Jefferies Larsen & Toubro

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5000

Management reiterated that Middle East and domestic private sector are driving order flow

FY27E guidance of 10-12% revenue growth factored execution delays from West Asia conflict and assumed H2 would be better

Thermal BTG and offshore HVDC order books are sizable and execution should pick up in the medium-term

Earnings visibility and global tensions easing are key upside drivers.

Macquarie on Bharat Electronics

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 550

FY27 order inflow is down 50% YoY due to order timing

Maintain FY27 order inflow forecast of Rs 55000 cr

Q1FY27 provides strong revenue visibility

Jefferies on Adani Green

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1695

Management remains confident of adding 5 GW capacity in FY27E

Aligning capacity addition timelines with transmission infrastructure to mitigate curtailment risk

Plans to ramp up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity from 3.6 GWh currently to 10 GWh+ by FY27E remain on track

Capacity tie-up with Adani Energy Solutions caps merchant upside, though improves earnings predictability

Jefferies on HDFC AMC

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3130

India's MF industry has multiple growth levers

HDFC AMC is investing in physical distribution to expand into lower-tier markets

Expanding both investment/sales teams to grow GIFT/AIF/PMS business

Expect 20% AUM/14% operating profit growth over 2 yrs.

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JPMorgan on Hero MotoCorp

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 6845

Organization reorganized into four independent business

Market share strategy for ICE commuter, scooters and EV has some levers

Wholesale vs retail dynamics diverging due to delayed festive inventory buildup

Exports have growth ambitions driven by “local-for-local” strategy

2W EVs is a multi-pronged approach

Given its attractive valuation, see scope for re-rating if Hero Moto

Can hold market share through the upcoming festive period on a YoY basis

Can close the growth gap vs. peers over the medium term

JPMorgan on MDR on UPI

Paytm - Upgrade to Overweight Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 2100 from Rs 1300

Pine Labs – Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 190 from Rs 145

MDR dramatically improves UPI economics

Industry revenue pool of Rs17000 cr

Competitive activity likely to inch up

Paytm - monetises two parts of the business driving significant EPS upgrades

Pinelabs - monetisation is the acquiring side driving EPS upgrades.

Jefferies on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 875

Mgmt remains highly constructive on the long runway of India's hospitality upcycle

Strong Q1 momentum has sustained into Q2, underpinning confidence of exceeding FY27 revenue growth guidance of 12-14%.

Over the next few years, IHCL targets ~10% LFL growth and ~5% non-LFL growth

Growth supported by a robust pipeline, new business growth and favourable demand-supply dynamics

CLSA on M&M Finance

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 425

Found the balance between NIM and asset quality

AUM growth to pick up gradually in FY27

See meaningful scale up in fee income

RoA continues to improve; at 11x PE, the price is right

Bernstein on Zydus Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1457

Novartis exit hands it a clearer shot at ALS

Good data could put second high-return US NCE on the board

Steadily building innovation pyramid for US growth

Investec on Global Health

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 1730

Scaling beyond its core

ARPOB growth to continue at mid to high single digit

Doubling beds in 5 years: most additions post FY29E

Operating matrices set to improve

Forecast 16% / 23% revenue / EBITDA CAGR FY26-29

Jefferies on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2160

Remains confident of achieving its 1 billion tonnes cargo target by 2030

This is driven by organic growth in domestic ports and ramp up at its international ports

Integrating technology into its strong port infrastructure is a focus area

Logistics is a growth enabler for ports as well

Balance sheet remains strong with potential to turn net cash by FY31

This indicates room for growth capex

Capital allocation remains a key focus area

Jefferies on Adani Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2060

Management remains upbeat on prospects of its Trading business

Highlighted that India's transmission outlook remains robust

Reiterated their guidance on medium-term annual capex run-rate of Rs 20000-25000 cr

Smart meters and trading business is ramping up well and will be the key growth drivers going forward

Jefferies on Adani Power

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 270

Management reiterated its target of expanding capacity by 2.5x to 45 GW by FY32

56% of the upcoming 23.7 GW capacity is already locked in under long-term PPAs and the aim is to tie up 100%

This lowers the risk profile further

Believe Adani Power should see 22% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-30E

Expect it to turn FCF positive by FY30E from negative levels currently.

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HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Reduce; Cut TP to Ts 3520 from Rs 3530

Relative pricing marginally better

Pricing differential for Dmart Ready/Dmart store marginally higher at ~5%/~10% vs. online peers

Pricing is the only moat Dmart has vs other retailers

Store adds remain skewed towards non-metros

Disappointing status quo for strategy

Kotak Securities on Semicon 2026

Kaynes' OSAT ramp-up remains a key monitorable, with customer validation underway and further capacity expansion plans under ISM 2.0

Dixon and Syrma are accelerating backward integration

Investments in displays, camera modules and PCBs aimed at increasing domestic value addition and enhancing margins

Avalon and Cyient DLM could benefit from the emerging semiconductor equipment ecosystem

Also await potential new JVs, partnerships and capacity announcements under ISM 2.0, which could create additional growth opportunities.



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