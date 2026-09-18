iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Buyers In Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru Queue Outside Apple Store Overnight

Anticipation reached a peak in India early Friday morning as Large crowds gathered outside Delhi's Apple Store in Select Citywalk Mall, Bengaluru's Mall of Asia and Apple store in Mumbai as the nationwide sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins on September 18.

For in-person purchases, customers can visit any official Apple Store, Apple Authorized Reseller, or leading electronics outlets like Croma and Vijay Sales to buy the iPhone 18 Pro series.

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A Delhi customer told ANI, "I've come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I've already pre-booked it; I'm just waiting here. There's quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it... Right now, I'm using the 17 Pro; let's see what features they've introduced in the 18 Pro."

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB, with the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

Launch offers include cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on eligible bank cards, including those from American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI Card. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI plans for up to six months, depending on the eligible card and retailer.

Exchange offers through Apple Trade In can provide up to Rs 81,500 based on the old device's model and condition.

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The new iPhone models are available through Apple's online and offline stores, authorised retailers and major platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales. Quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy, Blinkit and Zepto are also listed among the availability channels.

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