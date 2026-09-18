Medanta Adds 47% More Beds, Occupancy Still Rises; Investec Initiates With 'Buy' — Can Margins Catch Up?

Investec On Global Health: Medanta has expanded its bed capacity by 47% since FY22, yet occupancy has continued to improve — a combination that has caught the attention of foreign brokerage firm Investec.

The brokerage believes the hospital chain's premium brand, specialty mix and presence in high-value markets could allow operating leverage to re-emerge as newer hospitals scale up.

That said, Investec analysts Anshuman Gupta, Akash Dobhada, Tanya Chowdhary and Akash Shah have initiated coverage on Global Health Ltd, which operates the Medanta brand, with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,730 per share.

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The brokerage forecasts revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16%, 23% and 21%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29E, driven by higher occupancy, improving case and payer mix and the ramp-up of newer facilities.

47% More Beds, Yet Occupancy Has Held Up

Medanta's occupancy rose from around 60% in FY22 to approximately 62% in FY26 despite the 47% increase in bed capacity.

Investec expects occupancy to improve by another 290 basis points between FY26 and FY29E, led by the ramp-up of Cluster 1 and Cluster 2, particularly hospitals in Ranchi, Indore and Noida.

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The brokerage expects the largely brownfield nature of the expansion through FY29E to support a faster ramp-up of new beds.

The Margin Pressure Could Reverse

Medanta's FY26 EBITDA margin declined by around 290 basis points, with the pressure attributed to the commissioning of Noida and a new 110-bed tower in Ranchi.

Investec expects that weakness to reverse as these facilities mature. It forecasts an approximately 400-basis-point improvement in overall EBITDA margin to around 25% by FY29E.

Noida is expected to reach breakeven in H2FY27, while the ramp-up of Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi and Indore should provide further operating leverage.

Premium Mix Remains A Key Advantage

Investec's investment thesis is also built around Medanta's specialty and payer mix.

The hospital chain's focus on tertiary and quaternary specialties has resulted in a 63% CONGO mix, compared with 50–60% for peers.

Its presence in the NCR market and markets such as Bihar has also helped it report a 62% cash-plus-international payer mix, compared with 40–46% for peers.

Investec expects ARPOB to grow at a 7% CAGR over FY26–29E, supported by better case and payer mix, price increases in Gurugram and Lucknow, and a reduction in average length of stay.

Big Bed Additions Come After FY29

Medanta has guided for 3,440 additional beds over the next five years, against its current capacity of 3,665 beds.

However, Investec notes that only 490 beds are expected to be added through FY27E across Noida, Indore, Lucknow and Patna. The remaining 2,950 beds are greenfield additions expected after FY29E.

Investec values Medanta at 30x September FY28E EV/EBITDA and arrives at a Rs 1,730 target price.

The brokerage's thesis is ultimately centred on whether improving occupancy and a richer business mix can turn the current expansion phase into operating leverage and stronger profitability.

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