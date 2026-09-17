iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: Price, Battery, Features & Key Differences To Know Ahead of Sale

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro will go on sale in India on September 18 at 8am. The new model starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB version, while the iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900 for the same storage option. The iPhone 18 Pro is therefore Rs 30,000 more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro at launch. Here is a look at the major differences between the two models.

Processor And Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 18 Pro comes with the newer A20 Pro chip. According to Apple the A20 Pro chip is built using a 2nm process and is designed to improve performance and power efficiency. The iPhone 18 Pro also gets a larger vapour chamber to help control heat during gaming and other demanding tasks.

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Camera Features



The iPhone 18 Pro introduces a variable-aperture main camera. This allows users to control how much light enters the lens and adjust the background blur in photographs. The phone also adds manual controls for settings such as shutter speed, focus and white balance. The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, features a fixed-aperture main camera and supports Apple's existing Pro photography and video tools.

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Display And Design



Both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max feature large 6.9-inch displays with Apple's Super Retina XDR technology, ProMotion and Dynamic Island. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is available in four finishes: Black, Silver, Glacier and the new Burgundy colour. Apple's official website lists these colours for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, is available in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver. In terms of design, both models retain a similar look.



Battery And Charging

Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 34 hours of video playback. The iPhone 17 Pro offers up to 33 hours, according to comparison reports. The newer model also supports faster charging, reaching up to 50 percent charge in around 15 minutes with a suitable charger.



Price And Storage

The iPhone 17 Pro started at Rs 1,34,900 for 256GB storage. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the same storage option. The newer model also offers up to 2TB of storage, giving users more space for photos, videos and large files. The iPhone 18 Pro's higher price is linked to its newer hardware and increased storage options.



Sale Details

The iPhone 18 Pro will be available through Apple's online store, Apple retail stores and authorised retailers from September 18. Buyers can also check cashback, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI offers.



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