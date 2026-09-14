iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max Get Big Discounts: Prices Drop After iPhone 18 Sale



Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, bringing a new generation of iPhones to the market. The launch of the new lineup also marked the discontinuation of Apple's earlier Pro models. However, buyers can still purchase the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max through retailers with attractive offers.

Under the latest deals, the iPhone 17 Pro can be purchased at an effective price starting from Rs 69,990, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is available from Rs 74,990. These prices require buyers to combine bank offers, exchange value and additional exchange bonuses.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

iPhone 17 Pro Offers

Croma has announced new offers on the iPhone 17 Pro alongside the opening of pre-orders for Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro series. The iPhone 17 Pro 256GB variant is available at an effective price of Rs 69,990, while the 512GB version can be purchased for Rs 88,490 under the offer.

To get the maximum benefit, buyers can avail of a Rs 4,000 cashback on select credit cards. Customers can also exchange an iPhone 15 Pro and receive up to Rs 44,500, depending on the device's model and condition. An additional exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 is also part of the offer.

On Croma's website, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model will be listed at an effective price of Rs 1,26,490, while the 512GB variant will cost Rs 1,45,990.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Also Gets Price Cut

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also available under the retailer's latest offers. The 256GB variant can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 74,990, while the 512GB model is available for Rs 94,990 at stores.

The deal includes a Rs 4,000 bank cashback on select credit cards. Buyers can also exchange an iPhone 15 Pro Max for a value of up to Rs 53,000, depending on the model and condition of the device. A further Rs 12,000 exchange bonus can also be availed.

Online, the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB variant is listed at an effective price of Rs 1,39,990, while the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,59,990. These online prices include the cashback offer.

Offers Begin September 15

The offers on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are set to begin on September 15. Buyers should note that the lowest advertised prices are not direct discounts. They depend on the value of the exchanged device, eligibility for bank cashback and other offer conditions.

The final price may therefore vary based on the customer's old iPhone and the applicable payment offers. Customers are advised to check the complete terms and conditions before making a purchase.

ALSO READ: iOS 27 Rolls Out Today: Release Time In India, New AI Features, Eligible iPhones And How To Download

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.