OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, MobLand Season 2 & More — Movies, Series To Watch

The OTT calendar is packed this week, with Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Sony LIV bringing a varied selection of fresh content.

From edge-of-the-seat suspense and emotional dramas to comedy, animation and celebrity-led shows, there is plenty to choose from. Check out the complete list below and pick your next OTT watch.

Gabby's Dollhouse – Season 14 (Netflix)

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Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, the animated series returns with Gabby welcoming her dog-loving sister Doozie and a new bunch of puppy pals into her colourful world.

Streaming from September 14

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face (Netflix)

Directed by Shannon Hartman, comedian Jo Koy returns with a fresh stand-up special packed with his trademark observations on family, culture and everyday life.

Streaming from September 15

Neagley (Prime Video)

Created by Nick Santora, the Reacher spin-off follows Frances Neagley as she investigates the suspicious death of a former friend, leading her into a dangerous mystery. The eight-episode first season will follow the Season 4 finale of Reacher.

Streaming from September 16

The Doll (Netflix)

This period drama follows a self-made merchant whose life changes as he falls for a strong-willed aristocratic woman. It is a modern adaptation of Bolesław Prus' classic Polish novel.

Streaming from September 16

Waiting Hai Season 1 (Prime Video)

This comedy-crime thriller about a massive illegal digital ticketing and Tatkal scam in India. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the series stars Divyenndu Sharma, Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur and Kumud Mishra.

Streaming from September 16, 2026.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy (JioHotstar)

The horror film follows a father whose daughter, missing for eight years, is mysteriously found inside an ancient sarcophagus, unleashing a terrifying chain of events.

Streaming from September 17, 2026

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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (Netflix)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the latest chapter of the Monster anthology revisits the infamous 1892 murders involving Lizzie Borden and the shocking events surrounding her family.

Streaming from September 17

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 – Season 2 (Netflix)

The animated Stranger Things spin-off returns with the young Hawkins gang facing fresh supernatural threats in the mid-1980s.

Streaming from September 17

Not a Stranger (Netflix)

This Turkish psychological drama follows a mother torn between raising her child and pursuing her artistic dreams, whose life takes an unexpected turn when a nanny with a mysterious past enters her life.

Streaming from September 17

Plastic Beauty (Netflix)

The Japanese drama follows Fumi Numata, a talented ER surgeon who joins a celebrity cosmetic surgeon's clinic after losing her job. As they clash over beauty and medicine, Fumi uncovers the darker side of the cosmetic surgery industry and its obsession with perfection.

Streaming from September 17

Lust Stories 3 (Netflix)

Four filmmakers - Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj - bring their own perspectives to modern relationships, desire and intimacy in the third instalment of the acclaimed anthology franchise.

Streaming from September 18

The Scandal (Netflix)

Set in the Joseon era, this Korean romantic drama follows a talented noblewoman and a notorious playboy who become caught in a dangerous game of attraction and deception.

Streaming from September 18

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MobLand – Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama MobLand Season 2 brings back Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. The new season follows the Harrigan crime family as they face growing threats from rival gangs and a dangerous gang war.

Streaming from September 18

Best of the Best (Netflix)

Two childhood friends join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, where friendship, ambition and the pressure to prove themselves collide.

Streaming from September 18

Pokémon Horizons – Season 3: Rising Hope, Part 4 (Netflix)

Liko, Roy and their Pokémon companions continue their journey as new adventures and challenges await them.

Streaming from September 18

Zakir Khan: Papa Yaar (Netflix)

Zakir Khan returns with a Hindi stand-up special that combines childhood memories, family humour and personal stories, including his special bond with his father, Ustad Ismail Khan.

Streaming from September 18

Family Full House with Rohit Sharma (Sony LIV)

Cricketer Rohit Sharma makes his entertainment debut with a family-focused reality show featuring celebrity guests, games and candid moments. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu will join cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur as one of the special celebrity guests on the show.

Streaming from September 19

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