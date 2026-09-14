Ganpati Bappa Morya! 7 Movies To Watch On OTT This Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of devotion, family gatherings and joyful celebrations. Over the years, many films have beautifully captured the spirit of Ganpati through memorable stories, emotional moments and festive backdrops. Here are some movies that capture the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, along with where you can watch them on OTT.

1. Agneepath (2012)

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film follows Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, who returns to Mandwa years after his father is brutally killed by the ruthless Kancha Cheena. Driven by revenge, he builds his own power in Mumbai while holding on to his promise to his father. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations provide one of the film's most spectacular emotional and musical moments, with the unforgettable “Deva Shree Ganesha” sequence.

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Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

2. My Friend Ganesha (2007)

Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, My Friend Ganesha is a Hindi children's fantasy film about Ashu, a lonely eight-year-old boy whose busy parents have little time for him. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Ashu brings home a Ganesha idol, which magically comes alive and becomes his friend. Over the next 11 days, Ganesha helps Ashu deal with school bullies and family problems, ultimately bringing his parents closer and restoring happiness to their home.

Where to watch: on JioHotstar (free in India) and stream it online via ShemarooMe

3. Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film follows Raghu, an ordinary unemployed young man whose life changes drastically after an accidental killing pushes him into Mumbai's criminal underworld. As his power and wealth grow, so does his guilt and distance from his family. Ganesh Chaturthi becomes a deeply personal moment for Raghu, giving the gangster drama an emotional connection to faith, family and redemption.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

4. Gharat Ganpati (2024)

Directed by Navjyot Bandiwadekar, this Marathi family comedy is set in the picturesque Konkan region, where the Gharat family comes together for its traditional Ganpati celebrations. Ketan's decision to bring his Delhi-based girlfriend Kriti home adds to the chaos of the eccentric family gathering. What follows is a warm mix of family disagreements, relationships, tradition and plenty of festive humour.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

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5. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010)

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the film follows Puneet and Munmun, a happily married couple living with their son in Mumbai. Their peaceful life is disrupted when a distant relative, Lambodar aka Chachaji, unexpectedly arrives during Ganesh Chaturthi and refuses to leave. His unusual habits and constant interference lead to a series of comic situations as the couple tries to get rid of him. However, Chachaji's warm and innocent nature eventually wins them over, teaching them the true meaning of hospitality. A Ganesh Chaturthi celebration becomes an important part of the film's family setting and comic storyline.

Where to watch: Google Play Movies

6. Shor in the City (2011)

Set against the restless streets of Mumbai, the Hindi film follows several characters whose lives collide around crime, ambition and survival. Three small-time crooks find themselves in trouble after stealing a bag containing weapons, while other characters struggle with their own personal battles. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the film opens amid the colour, noise and frenzy of Ganesh Chaturthi, immediately placing Mumbai's festival culture at the heart of the story.

Where to watch: JioHotstar, MX Player/Amazon MX Player

7. Morya (2011)

Two neighbouring Mumbai chawls — Ganesh Chawl and Khatav Chawl — have been fierce rivals for years, competing to make their Ganeshotsav celebrations bigger and better. But redevelopment threatens to change their neighbourhood forever, turning their annual Ganpati rivalry into something much more consequential. Directed by Avadhoot Gupte, this Marathi film explores community pride, politics, rivalry and the powerful social role of Ganeshotsav.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV.

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