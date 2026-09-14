Trump Dismisses Threat of Xi Cancelling Upcoming Summit Over Taiwan Strain

President Donald Trump said he is not worried that Chinese President Xi Jinping will cancel a highly anticipated visit later this month.

"No, I'm not worried about that," Trump told reporters as he attended the Irish Open in Doonbeg on Sunday. "We have a great relationship. He wants to get along, and we want it. We're going to get along."

Trump's comments follow a recent report that China had warned the US that it would scrap Xi's upcoming visit if the US approved new arms sales to Taiwan, a major point of contention for Beijing.

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Trump has said he is weighing a $14 billion arms deal with Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island, that China sees as part of its country. Xi has warned the US president in the past that there is a potential for conflict if the issue of Taiwan is mismanaged.

Trump has previously said he talked to Xi "a lot" about Taiwan during their summit in May, and said in an interview at the time with Fox News that he wanted Beijing to "cool down" about the issue.

President Donald Trump said he is not worried that Chinese President Xi Jinping will cancel a highly anticipated visit later this month.

"No, I'm not worried about that," Trump told reporters as he attended the Irish Open in Doonbeg on Sunday. "We have a great relationship. He wants to get along, and we want it. We're going to get along."

Trump's comments follow a recent report that China had warned the US that it would scrap Xi's upcoming visit if the US approved new arms sales to Taiwan, a major point of contention for Beijing.

Trump has said he is weighing a $14 billion arms deal with Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island, that China sees as part of its country. Xi has warned the US president in the past that there is a potential for conflict if the issue of Taiwan is mismanaged.

Trump has previously said he talked to Xi "a lot" about Taiwan during their summit in May, and said in an interview at the time with Fox News that he wanted Beijing to "cool down" about the issue.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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