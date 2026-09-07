Flowers, Fabric Or Lights? What's Trending In Ganpati Decorations This Year

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, and homes are already gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha in style. From vibrant flowers and elegant backdrops to warm lights and handmade décor, here's what's trending for Ganpati decorations in 2026.

The Floral Trend

Flowers are still one of the biggest Ganpati décor trends this year, but they are being used in more creative ways than just traditional garlands. Marigolds, roses and jasmine remain favourites this year, while carnations and baby's breath (Gypsophila) are adding a soft, elegant touch. Its delicate, snow-like appearance and long-lasting nature make it especially suited for modern Ganpati setups.

Floral halos around the idol, flower domes, canopies and lotus-shaped arches are all popular choices. Red-and-white arrangements can give the mandap a grand look, while flowers paired with green leaves create a fresh, natural setting.

The nature-inspired trend goes beyond flowers. Banana leaves, mango torans (traditional leaf hangings), palm leaves and potted plants are being used to bring an earthy touch to the décor. A combination of palm leaves, colourful painted matkis (earthen pots) and fairy lights is another simple yet eye-catching trend.

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Fabric And DIY Décor

Fabric backdrops are a big trend this year. Net curtains, cotton, satin and even sarees are being used to create a simple festive backdrop. Handmade décor is also becoming popular. Paper flowers, painted clay matkis (earthen pots), palm leaves, cardboard designs and traditional makhar patterns can make the setup feel more personal. Lippan art, Ganesh paintings and 3D wall décor are also being used to make simple backdrops stand out.

Warm Lights And Eco-Friendly

Lighting can instantly change the mood of a Ganpati setup, and this year, softer illumination is getting more attention than very bright displays. Warm-white fairy lights, curtain lights and string lights can give the space a cosy festive glow.

For those looking for something more modern, chakra backdrops, RGB lights and creative themes are also making an appearance. The Moonlight Kailash theme, featuring grey and white tones, cotton clouds, soft blue LEDs and a silver moon, is one example of how traditional inspiration can be given a contemporary look.

Another noticeable shift is towards eco-friendly and reusable décor. Flowers, wood, cloth, terracotta, brass lamps, banana leaves and reusable LED lights are being favoured as alternatives to thermocol and single-use plastic.

So, whether you prefer a colourful floral mandap, a simple fabric backdrop or a warm light-filled corner, Ganpati décor this year is about combining traditional elements with fresh ideas while keeping the setup beautiful, personal and practical.

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