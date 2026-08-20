Relief For Mumbai Ganpati Mandals: HC Permits Big PoP Idols In Natural Water Bodies

The Bombay High Court has clarified that plaster-of-Paris Ganpati idols measuring more than six feet can be immersed in natural water bodies during this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, keeping in force the interim arrangement laid down by the court last year, as reported by NDTV.

The clarification came on Thursday after the Maharashtra government approached the court seeking clarity on which of its earlier orders would apply until the final judgment in the matter. The court said the guidelines contained in its July 24, 2025 interim order will continue to remain in force.

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A bench comprising Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a complete ban on the immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

What Is The Bombay High Court's Order On PoP Idols?

Under the arrangement continuing from the July 24, 2025 order, PoP Ganpati idols up to and including six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds or water tanks.

Idols measuring more than six feet, meanwhile, can be immersed in the sea and other natural water bodies under the interim arrangement. The court had introduced the distinction while the larger question of banning PoP idol immersion in natural water bodies remains pending.

The latest clarification means that the same framework will apply during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations unless the court passes a different order.

Why Did The Maharashtra Government Approach The Court?

The state government approached the Bombay High Court seeking clarity over the applicable interim directions.

The confusion arose because the court had passed different orders in June and July 2025 concerning the immersion of PoP idols. The government wanted to know which set of directions should be followed until the court delivers its final verdict on the PIL.

The bench has now clarified that the July 24, 2025 order will continue to operate as it is.

Bombay HC's PoP Idol Case

The issue stems from petitions seeking a complete prohibition on the immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies because of environmental concerns.

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The Bombay High Court had earlier directed that PoP idols up to six feet be immersed only in artificial water tanks, while permitting the immersion of larger idols in natural water bodies under the interim arrangement.

The court reserved its verdict on August 14, 2026, after hearing the petitions challenging the immersion of PoP idols in natural water bodies.

Until the final judgment is delivered, the court has directed the Maharashtra government to strictly implement the existing arrangement.

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