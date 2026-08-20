Khalifa-The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Set For Good Start

The much-awaited Malayalam action drama Khalifa: The Ruler, led by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has begun its opening-day run, with its latest domestic box office figures showing a good response.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Khalifa has earned Rs 1.88 crore so far on Day 1 from 1,401 shows across India, recording 38% overall occupancy. Its India gross has reached Rs 2.22 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Day 1 Occupancy

Based on Sacnilk data, the Malayalam 2D version recorded 32.88% overall occupancy on Day 1. Morning shows registered 31.25%, while afternoon screenings recorded 32.92%. Evening and night occupancy figures are yet to be reported.

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Khalifa Plot

The story follows Aamir Ali, who finds himself caught in a web of betrayal, revenge and shifting loyalties. As secrets from the past come to light, he faces difficult choices while dealing with powerful people around him. His journey explores conflicts, relationships and the consequences of his decisions.

Khalifa Cast

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Aamir Ali, while Mohanlal portrays Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali. The supporting cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Rajisha Vijayan, Krithi Shetty, Malvika Sharma, Ranjith Velayudhan, Sanju Sivaram and Shammi Thilakan. Neil Nitin Mukesh makes his Malayalam film debut with Khalifa.

About Khalifa

Khalifa is a Malayalam action drama directed by Tharun Moorthy and presented as a theatrical release. The film brings together a large-scale dramatic setting with themes of power, loyalty, conflict and personal choices. It marks another collaboration between filmmaker Tharun Moorthy and Prithviraj, following their previous work together.

The movie released in cinemas on August 20, 2026.

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