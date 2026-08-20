Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya Film Slows Down As First Week Nears End

Suriya starrer Vishwanath and Sons continued its theatrical run on Thursday, with the film set to add a decent domestic total as it approached the end of its opening week.

Box Office Collection Day 7

The Tamil film has earned Rs 1.44 crore so far on Day 7 from 3,247 shows, recording 17.3% occupancy. Its India net collection stands at Rs 78.84 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 91.19 crore, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. Final figures are awaited.

The Tamil version has collected Rs 74 lakh so far from 1,841 shows, with 16% occupancy. The Telugu version has earned Rs 70 lakh so far across 1,406 shows, recording 19% occupancy, the report stated.

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Box Office Collection So Far

The film started its box office run with Rs 15.35 crore on Day 1 and saw its collection rise to Rs 22.25 crore on Day 2. It then recorded Rs 20.55 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 7.8 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 6.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 5.1 crore on Day 6.

The film's first-week India net total has reached Rs 78.84 crore so far, even as final Day 7 collection is still awaited.

About Vishwanath and Sons

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath and Sons is a family drama starring Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, an international pistol shooter. The story follows Sanjay as he tries to continue his sports career while managing his family responsibilities. His life changes when he forms an unexpected bond with Maddy, a much younger woman.

The film explores their relationship along with themes of love, family, ambition and social pressure. It also shows Sanjay's struggle to balance his personal choices, family duties and passion for shooting.

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