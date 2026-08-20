Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Steady Earnings

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 continued its theatrical run in its first week with daily earnings remained lower than the previous days.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 2.39 crore so far on Day 7 from 7,381 shows, recording 13% overall occupancy across India. Its India net collection has reached Rs 109.89 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 131.11 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Day 7 figures are awaited.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 12.42% overall occupancy. Morning shows registered 8.92% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 14.69% occupancy. The evening and night occupancy figures are not available yet.

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Box Office Performance So Far

Awarapan 2 began its box office run with Rs 22 crore on Day 1 and saw its earnings rise to Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2. The film then registered Rs 26 crore on Day 3. Its collection fell to Rs 9.25 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, the film has earned Rs 6.75 crore so far, the report stated.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic action drama and sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.

Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner, the film follows Shivam Pandit as he returns to the world of crime while facing challenges involving love, sacrifice, redemption and emotional conflicts. Awarapan 2 was released in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

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