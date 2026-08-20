Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 21: MCU Film's Earnings Slow Down On Weekdays

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its theatrical run with a drop in its daily earnings as the superhero film completed the third week in the Indian box office.

Day 21 Box Office Collection

On Day 21, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 1.8 crore from 3,291 shows across India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded a 29.4% drop compared to the previous day's net collection of Rs 2.55 crore.

The English version contributed Rs 1 crore, registering 15% occupancy across 1,521 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 70 lakh from 1,597 shows, with 46% occupancy. The Tamil version collected Rs 9 lakh from 141 shows at 19% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1 lakh from 32 shows, recording 6% occupancy, the report stated

Following its Day 21 earnings, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 473.5 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 566.07 crore.

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Box Office Performance So Far

The film opened with Rs 60.6 crore on its first Thursday from 17,250 shows at 72.3% occupancy. It earned Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday. The film ended its first week with Rs 334.75 crore. In its second week, it added another Rs 108.65 crore to its India net collection, the report stated.

During the third week, the film collected Rs 3.9 crore on Friday, Rs 10.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.5 crore on Sunday. It then earned Rs 2.1 crore on Monday, Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.8 crore on Wednesday.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a superhero film featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The movie continues the story of Peter Parker and his adventures as the web-slinging superhero. It was released in theatres on July 30, 2026, in English and other dubbed versions.

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