Jason Statham’s Mutiny Accidentally Leaked On Amazon Prime Video Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Jason Statham's upcoming action thriller has found itself at the centre of an unexpected streaming controversy just days before its theatrical debut.

Mutiny Appears On Amazon Prime Video

Mutiny, starring Jason Statham, was reportedly made available in full on the US version of Amazon Prime Video ahead of its scheduled theatrical release. The film is officially set to arrive in cinemas on August 21, but viewers were able to access the complete movie on Amazon's streaming service for at least an hour, according to a report by The Verge

The entire 1-hour-and-35-minute film could be watched on Prime Video. The title has since been removed and is now marked as “unavailable” on the platform, the report added.

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Full Movie Was Available Before Theatrical Release

The unexpected listing reportedly included details typically associated with an official Prime Video title. It included the movie's cast information, a thumbnail and a description of the storyline, the report added.

The movie plot follows Cole Reed, who finds himself framed after his billionaire industrialist employer is murdered in front of him. Reed is forced to run and try to find out the truth behind the murder while proving his innocence.

So far, there's no clear evidence that Amazon intentionally added the movie to Prime Video before its cinema release. The movie's official website and promotional material continue to state that it is intended for a theatrical release.

Amazon Yet To Comment On The Incident

The circumstances surrounding the listing remain unclear, including exactly when Mutiny was added to Prime Video in the US. There is also no confirmation that the brief availability was connected to any promotional strategy.

Mutiny is produced by Punch Palace Productions and MadRiver Pictures, while Lionsgate is handling its US distribution. Since none of these companies is owned by Amazon, the unexpected Prime Video appearance has raised questions about how the film became available on the platform.

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