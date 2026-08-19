Is Will Smith In Talks To Play A Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Raaka? What We Know

Allu Arjun's upcoming project Raaka has been generating interest with reports about its cast and international plans. The latest development has added another name to the buzz surrounding the film.

Will Smith In Talks For Raaka

A report from Mid-Day says that Hollywood star Will Smith may join Allu Arjun and director Atlee in their upcoming sci-fi film. Smith is said to be considered for the main villain role in the movie.

The report states that discussions with Smith had been taking place for around a year. If the collaboration moves forward, the actor is expected to shoot his scenes during an overseas schedule. However, the location for this schedule has not been finalised yet.

A source close to the production told Mid-Day that the team is working around Smith's availability before deciding on the international location. The source also claimed that Smith's costumes have already been finalised and that the crew is looking forward to the next phase of production.

Overseas Schedule Likely After September

As per the report, the overseas schedule is likely to take place after September, depending on when Smith's is free. The makers are yet to officially announce the Hollywood actor's involvement in the film.

Raaka is already expected to feature a major cast, with Deepika Padukone attached to the project. The reported addition of Smith could further expand the film's international scale.

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Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Set For Cameo

There have also been reports about Shah Rukh Khan being part of Raaka. While recent reports claimed that the superstar would not be part of the film, a source cited by Mid-Day said that SRK is expected to make a cameo appearance.

According to Mid-Day, SRK may also participate in the international schedule. He is currently working on the final song for King and could reportedly shoot his Raaka portions after September.

About Raaka

Raaka is an upcoming sci-fi project directed by Atlee, with Allu Arjun in the lead role. Deepika Padukone is also part of the project. The project is being developed on a large scale, with further details about its storyline, characters and release plans yet to be officially revealed.

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