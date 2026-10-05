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Bajaj Finance Shares Jump Over 4% After Brokerages Remain Bullish On Q2 AUM Growth

The company assets under management have grown 26.5% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore on a year-on-year basis by Sept. 30, 2026.

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Bajaj Finance Shares Jump Over 4% After Brokerages Remain Bullish On Q2 AUM Growth
Bajaj Finance share price in focus
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
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Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s stock climbed as high as 4.18% on Monday after its second quarter business update was viewed as positive by brokerages like Jefferies, JPmorgan, and Citi. 

The share price rose to a high of Rs 987.95 apiece on the NSE, and were trading 3.9% higher at Rs 986 as of 9:40 a.m.

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Bajaj Finance Q2 Business Update

The company assets under management have grown 26.5% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore on a year-on-year basis by Sept. 30, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Customer franchise rose 16.5% to 128.85 million year-on-year, and new loans booked expanded 11% from the year-ago period to 13.45 million. 

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Brokerages' Take: Bajaj Finance Among Top Picks? 

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280
  • AUM growth accelerates to 7 quarter high of 26% YoY
  • Growth in new loans slowed owing to festive season in base quarter
  • Stays among top picks

HSBC on Bajaj Finance

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1270
  • Timely capital raise a positive
  • Fund raise approval – 170 bps of its 20% Tier 1 CAR
  • Capital infusion leads to 2% EPS dilution, 140 bps ROE dilution, and 7.6% book value per share accretion
  • Given AUM growth exceeds ROE, Bajaj Finance should make up for the  dilution in the medium term

Citi on Bajaj Finance

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1300
  • AUM growth comfortably exceeding the guided band
  • Upward revision to FY27 growth guidance looks increasingly likely
  • Cost ratios should see further improvement

JPMorgan on Bajaj Finance

  • Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 1310 from Rs 1295
  • Strong Q2 delivery likely to drive growth
  • Customer acquisition guidance upgraded
  • Meaningful upgrades to management guidance likely
  • NIM outlook to be in focus

Bajaj Finance Share Price History

The shares of Bajaj Finance have risen 0.4% year-to-date, and 0.10% in the last 12 months. 

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