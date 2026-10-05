Bajaj Finance Shares Jump Over 4% After Brokerages Remain Bullish On Q2 AUM Growth

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s stock climbed as high as 4.18% on Monday after its second quarter business update was viewed as positive by brokerages like Jefferies, JPmorgan, and Citi.
The share price rose to a high of Rs 987.95 apiece on the NSE, and were trading 3.9% higher at Rs 986 as of 9:40 a.m.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Business Update
The company assets under management have grown 26.5% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore on a year-on-year basis by Sept. 30, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Customer franchise rose 16.5% to 128.85 million year-on-year, and new loans booked expanded 11% from the year-ago period to 13.45 million.
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Brokerages' Take: Bajaj Finance Among Top Picks?
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280
- AUM growth accelerates to 7 quarter high of 26% YoY
- Growth in new loans slowed owing to festive season in base quarter
- Stays among top picks
HSBC on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1270
- Timely capital raise a positive
- Fund raise approval – 170 bps of its 20% Tier 1 CAR
- Capital infusion leads to 2% EPS dilution, 140 bps ROE dilution, and 7.6% book value per share accretion
- Given AUM growth exceeds ROE, Bajaj Finance should make up for the dilution in the medium term
Citi on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1300
- AUM growth comfortably exceeding the guided band
- Upward revision to FY27 growth guidance looks increasingly likely
- Cost ratios should see further improvement
JPMorgan on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 1310 from Rs 1295
- Strong Q2 delivery likely to drive growth
- Customer acquisition guidance upgraded
- Meaningful upgrades to management guidance likely
- NIM outlook to be in focus
Bajaj Finance Share Price History
The shares of Bajaj Finance have risen 0.4% year-to-date, and 0.10% in the last 12 months.
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