Bajaj Finance Shares Jump Over 4% After Brokerages Remain Bullish On Q2 AUM Growth

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s stock climbed as high as 4.18% on Monday after its second quarter business update was viewed as positive by brokerages like Jefferies, JPmorgan, and Citi.

The share price rose to a high of Rs 987.95 apiece on the NSE, and were trading 3.9% higher at Rs 986 as of 9:40 a.m.

Bajaj Finance Q2 Business Update

The company assets under management have grown 26.5% to Rs 5.85 lakh crore on a year-on-year basis by Sept. 30, 2026, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Customer franchise rose 16.5% to 128.85 million year-on-year, and new loans booked expanded 11% from the year-ago period to 13.45 million.

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Brokerages' Take: Bajaj Finance Among Top Picks?

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280

AUM growth accelerates to 7 quarter high of 26% YoY

Growth in new loans slowed owing to festive season in base quarter

Stays among top picks

HSBC on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1270

Timely capital raise a positive

Fund raise approval – 170 bps of its 20% Tier 1 CAR

Capital infusion leads to 2% EPS dilution, 140 bps ROE dilution, and 7.6% book value per share accretion

Given AUM growth exceeds ROE, Bajaj Finance should make up for the dilution in the medium term

Citi on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1300

AUM growth comfortably exceeding the guided band

Upward revision to FY27 growth guidance looks increasingly likely

Cost ratios should see further improvement

JPMorgan on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 1310 from Rs 1295

Strong Q2 delivery likely to drive growth

Customer acquisition guidance upgraded

Meaningful upgrades to management guidance likely

NIM outlook to be in focus

Bajaj Finance Share Price History

The shares of Bajaj Finance have risen 0.4% year-to-date, and 0.10% in the last 12 months.

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