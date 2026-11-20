The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Friday, following a broad-based selloff across global markets, amid concerns over AI valuations and interest rate hikes. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,361 level, a discount of nearly 171 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity indices staged a strong recovery to end with robust gains, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 25,500 level.

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“After a nearly 15% rebound from recent lows, domestic equities face a tougher test as the global backdrop turns increasingly adverse. The market's ability to attract buyers amid renewed selling pressure will be critical in determining whether the rally can extend or begins to lose momentum,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Here are five key factors that are likely to drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 crashed 4.72%, while the Topix shed 2.74%. South Korea's Kospi cracked 4.48% and the Kosdaq dipped 3.93%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futured indicated a lower opening.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Thursday, with S&P 500 logging its sixth straight session of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1,101.11 points, or 2.19%, to 49,097.06, while the S&P 500 slipped 147.80 points, or 2.02%, to 7,175.83. The Nasdaq Composite closed 550.68 points, or 2.25%, lower at 23,879.20.

Anthropic Listing

Anthropic shares made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq, as shares of the Claude maker opened at $111.50 apiece against an issue price of $83 apiece. The stock rose as high as $115 a share, or 38.6% above the offer price, but pared those gains to end of the session 17.1% higher at $97.17 apiece, taking the total market cap of the company to $1.27 trillion.

Tech Stocks Selloff

US and Asian technology stocks declined sharply after the much anticipated market debut of Anthropic failed to revive AI fervour.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 2% overnight. Nvidia stock price declined 3.30%, AMD shares cracked 7.72%, Micron Technology shares slipped 2.10%, Broadcom share price fell 2.09% and Amazon stock price dropped 3.87%.

In Asia, SoftBank Group share price crashed 16%, Tokyo Electron shed 6.7%, Advantest cracked 10.65%, while Kioxia Holdings shares declined 11.45%. Samsung Electronics stock price dropped 5.49% and SK Hynix shares dipped 6.34%.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices rose, but the futures were on track for a third weekly decline. Brent crude futures gained 0.11% to $92.08 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.40 a barrel, up 0.23%.

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