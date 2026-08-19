Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Good Hold On Weekdays

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is continuing to maintain a good hold in the box office as it nears the end of its first week in cinemas..

Box Office Collection

Awarapan 2 has recorded a net collection of Rs 2.3 crore so far on Day 6 across 7,407 shows, with 14% occupancy. Its India net collection has reached Rs 103.05 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 123.04 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final Day 6 figures are awaited.

The Hindi 2D version registered 13.88% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 9.54% occupancy, while afternoon shows had 16.62% occupancy. The evening and night figures are not available yet, the report stated.

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Awarapan 2 Day-Wise Collection

Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 9.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, it has so far earned Rs 2.3 crore, with the latest figures sourced from Sacnilk.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi-language romantic action drama and the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie brings back Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and explores themes of love, sacrifice, redemption and emotional conflict.

The film is produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar and continues the franchise more than a decade after the original. With its blend of romance, drama and action, the sequel carries forward the emotional world associated with the Awarapan franchise while presenting a new chapter in the story.

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