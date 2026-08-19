DC Box Office Collection Day 12: Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Earnings Drop On Second Tuesday

DC continued its box office journey in its second week on Tuesday as the Tamil film saw its earnings dip from the previous day as it entered the later phase of its theatrical run.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

DC collected Rs 1.81 crore on Day 12 from 2,093 shows in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This was a 9.5% drop from the previous day's collection of Rs 2 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.28 crore to the film's India net collection on Day 12, recording 24% occupancy across 1,431 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 53 lakh, with 22% occupancy acros, the report stated.

With this, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 58.57 crore, while its India gross collection is Rs 67.43 crore. The film has earned Rs 21.5 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 88.93 crore.

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Box Office Performance So Far

DC collected Rs 4.4 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 4, while Day 5 and Day 6 brought in Rs 5.55 crore and Rs 5.25 crore, respectively. On Day 7, it recorded Rs 4.15 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 41.9 crore, the report stated.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 2.86 crore on Day 8, Rs 5.5 crore on Day 9, and Rs 4.5 crore on Day 10. The collection dropped to Rs 2 crore on Day 11, followed by Rs 1.81 crore on Day 12.

About DC

DC is a Tamil romantic action drama directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra in the lead roles . The movie arrived in cinemas on August 7, 2026, with releases in both Tamil and Telugu.

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