Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing Release: Date, Time, Plot, Controversy, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, filmmaker Rory Kennedy returns to the subject with Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing. The new documentary looks at Boeing through the experiences of whistleblowers, workers and families affected by the company's safety controversies.

About Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing

The documentary focuses on former Boeing employee and whistleblower John Barnett, whose death in 2024 brought fresh attention to concerns raised by employees. It also examines the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 door-plug incident from January 2024 and wider safety concerns inside Boeing.

Kennedy returned to the story after several whistleblowers contacted her following Barnett's death. The film also looks back at the two fatal 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia (2018) and Ethiopia (2019) and the efforts of victims' families to seek accountability.

Inside The Documentary

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing includes interviews with current and former Boeing employees, along with journalists such as retired Seattle Times reporter Dominic Gates. It also features undercover footage from a Dreamliner factory, giving viewers a look at workers' concerns about the aircraft.

The documentary discusses the conspiracy theories surrounding Barnett's death but does not support them. It presents the coroner's conclusion that Barnett died by suicide.

Kennedy hopes the film will encourage greater pressure on Boeing and government regulators to put public safety first.

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Boeing's Response

Boeing says it has made changes since 2024, including appointing a new CEO, introducing a safety and quality plan and establishing new company values. The company also said employees are being encouraged to speak up about safety concerns, while arguing that some claims in the documentary remain unfounded.

Team Behind The Documentaty

Rory Kennedy directed and produced the 93-minute English documentary. Mark Bailey, Sara Bernstein, Alexandra Korba, Viva Van Loock and Justin Wilkes are also producers, while Don Kleszy handled editing.

Imagine Documentaries and Moxie Films produced the documentary, with Netflix serving as distributor.

When And Where To Watch?

Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing will start streaming on Netflix from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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