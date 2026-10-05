87,797,943 YouTube Views In Two Day: Mr Beasts' 'Win $1,000,000' Video Gets Over 88,000 Comments

YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, whose YouTube channel is named MrBeast, is upping the ante with his latest $1 million challenge, which tasks contestants with eating their way through an entire grocery store.

MrBeast announced the upcoming video, titled “Eat Everything In A Grocery Store Win $1,000,000,” on September 28. The video is scheduled to premiere Saturday, with the creator describing it as a “mini movie” rather than a conventional YouTube challenge.

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Promotional material shows a fully stocked grocery store alongside barrels filled with produce and a giant shopping cart containing cash. The exact rules and number of contestants have not been fully detailed, but the core challenge is for participants to consume as much of the store's food as possible while competing for the $1 million prize.

The new project follows the formula that has helped make MrBeast one of YouTube's biggest creators: combining enormous cash prizes with unusual physical, mental and endurance-based challenges.

Among his previous million-dollar concepts are “50 YouTubers / Streamers Fight For $1,000,000,” “30 Celebrities Fight For $1,000,000!” and “I Hid $1,000,000 In This Vault.” His creator competitions have also featured elimination rounds designed to leave one eventual winner.

The 50-creator challenge brought together some of the world's biggest online personalities in a giant transparent cube. Contestants competed through multiple rounds, with the winner receiving $1 million to give away to their own subscribers.

MrBeast's approach extends beyond prize money. His videos frequently use elaborate sets, large-scale props and increasingly cinematic production to turn simple challenges into major entertainment events.

The creator's enormous online following provides another reason for the scale of his productions. His main YouTube channel has reached about 518 million subscribers, while Celebrity Net Worth has estimated his fortune at approximately $2.6 billion.

MrBeast has also demonstrated the ability to generate huge attention for smaller creators. In September 2020, he gave a relatively small YouTube channel a shout-out that reportedly helped it gain more than one million subscribers within 24 hours.

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Blending high-budget production with a massive $1 million payout, MrBeast's latest grocery-store challenge hinges on one captivating question: can contestants actually eat through an entire store?

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