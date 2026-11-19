Take-Two Interactive Software shares rallied over 6% on Wednesday ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), as investor enthusiasm around the highly anticipated video game boosted sentiment towards its parent company.

Shares of the owner of Rockstar Games, which develops the Grand Theft Auto franchise, ended 6.22% higher at $216.61 on Wednesday. The stock gained another 2.72% in extended trading.

The launch comes 13 years after the release of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, which became one of the best-selling video games of all time.

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GTA 6 is already witnessing strong commercial traction. According to Sensor Tower's sales tracker, last updated on November 18, the game has sold an estimated 17.07 million units and generated $1.65 billion in revenue, net of returns. The figures indicate that the latest instalment has crossed the $1 billion revenue milestone within a short period.

The launch is particularly significant for Take-Two, which reported a second-quarter net loss of $54 million. Total bookings fell 18% to $1.60 billion from $1.96 billion during last year's fiscal second quarter.

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In its November 9 earnings update, the company projected third-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion-$3.42 billion and net income of $250 million-$276 million, highlighting the expected earnings contribution from the blockbuster release.

Take-Two expects total revenue of $7.98 ⁠billion to $8.18 billion for fiscal 2027, up from $7.90 billion to $8.10 billion earlier. It raised the lower end of its per-share profit outlook by 2 cents, now projecting ⁠earnings of 57 cents to 75 cents. The compamy maintained its annual bookings forecast at $8 billion to $8.20 billion.

However, a successful launch does not necessarily guarantee sustained gains in the company's stock. Take-Two Interactive Software stock price has gained nearly 5% in one month, while it has declined 9% in six months. The stock has dropped 14% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Vested Finance noted that when GTA V launched in 2013, Take-Two shares declined around 2% on the release day despite record-breaking sales. However, the stock gained approximately 33% over the following year, supported by GTA Online and its recurring revenue model.

“The initial market reaction to GTA VI has been encouraging, with strong reviews and sales expectations supporting the stock. However, much of the anticipation has already been reflected in investor expectations,” said Vested Finance.

For Take-Two, the bigger opportunity lies in converting GTA 6's initial sales momentum into sustained revenue through online engagement, in-game purchases and future content.

“For investors, the distinction is between a successful product launch and a successful long-term investment. GTA VI's opening sales may drive short-term sentiment, but the durability of its revenue streams, profitability and valuation will ultimately determine Take-Two's share-price trajectory,” it added.

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