A viral reel that generated 138 million views has changed the life of a two-year old child, after an auto dealer at whose showroom the video was filmed decided to ensure his education expenses are taken care of from Kindergarten until graduation. Maharashtra's two-year-old 'Aura Kid' has been gifted free education From a Honda Dealer.

A simple video filmed during a family's scooter delivery in Maharashtra raked in 138 million views, prompting a local Honda showroom owner to promise educational support to the toddler until graduation.

The viral video from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has made the two-year-old boy an internet sensation after his confident poses in front of a newly-purchased Honda Activa captured millions of hearts. However, the biggest surprise wasn't his sudden social media fame but the unexpected promise that could shape his future.

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Rudransh Singh Thakur, popularly dubbed as the 'Aura Kid' by social media users, has reportedly received an offer of free education from kindergarten to graduation after his viral Instagram video crossed 138 million views.

The generous gesture came from Dilip Bobade Patil, owner of Sai Point Honda, the dealership where Rudransh's family purchased their two-wheeler. It began on November 9, when Rudransh accompanied his parents and elder sister to the Honda showroom in Yavatmal to collect their new Activa.

While the family celebrated their purchase, the toddler unexpectedly became the centre of attention. Wearing sunglasses, keeping his hands casually tucked into his denim pockets and posing with remarkable confidence, Rudransh looked completely comfortable in front of the camera.

The brief moment was captured on video and subsequently shared on Instagram. Within a few days, the clip gained extraordinary traction, attracting millions of viewers who were amused by the toddler's expressions and effortless style.

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The video has recorded over 138 million views on Instagram as of November 19, over 11.5 million likes, over 68,000 comments and 2.5 million shares. As popularity of Rudransh, nicknamed 'Aura Kid' grew, his video caught the attention of the owner of the dealership where the family had purchased their scooter.

Patil, invited Rudransh and his family to the showroom to celebrate his popularity and during the visit, Patil announced that he would take responsibility for the toddler's educational expenses, covering his studies from kindergarten until graduation.

Meanwhile, content creator Yash Chincholkar shared details of the development and highlighted that the gesture of the showroom owner's educational sponsorship is more meaningful than the gifts Rudransh had received following his viral success.

Rudransh's mother expressed her happiness over the overwhelming response on her son's video. She reportedly said that she had previously enjoyed watching other children's videos online and was now delighted to see people showering her son with affection. For the family, the promise of educational assistance has made the experience memorable.

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